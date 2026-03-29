First LPG tanker arrives from war zone

Since the outbreak of war in the Middle East, no vessels have arrived in Bangladesh after crossing the Strait of Hormuz from the Persian Gulf. Two oil and gas tankers remain stranded in the Persian Gulf.

However, an LPG tanker has reached Sitakunda carrying liquefied petroleum gas from the Gulf of Oman, which is connected to Hormuz. According to shipping agents, this is the first LPG tanker to reach Bangladesh from the Middle Eastern war zone since the conflict began.

Shipping agent sources said the tanker MT BWEK Bornholm brought 3,800 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Oman. It is a relatively small LPG tanker. The consignment was imported by BM Energy (BD), a subsidiary of Smart Group.

Captain Moinul Ahsan, Executive Director of Smart Group, told Prothom Alo, “A large portion of LPG is imported from the Middle East. Since the war began, we have been in regular contact with suppliers to keep the supply normal. At our continued request, a supplier has sourced LPG from the war zone and shipped it to us.”