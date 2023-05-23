Jashim Uddin to be new president of SAARC chamber

Md. Jashim Uddin will succeed Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ali Malik, who served as the president from June 2020 to May 2023. Malik will officially hand over the responsibility to Md. Jashim Uddin in Dhaka very soon, said a press release.

Generally, the president is elected from eight SAARC countries - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka - in every two years. Earlier, two presidents elected from Bangladesh were Salman F. Rahman (1996 to 1997) and Anisul Huq (2010 to 2011).

Md. Jashim Uddin was born to a well-reputed business family on 1 January, 1965, in Sonaimury, Noakhali, Bangladesh. He is the son of the late Al-Hajj Idris Miah and the late Tahera Begum. He completed his graduation with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Dhaka in 1986.