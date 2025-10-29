9 industrial groups seek interest-free loans from govt

Following the government’s financial assistance to Beximco Group for paying workers of its closed factories, a wave of similar requests has reached the Ministry of Labour and Employment. In recent months, nine companies have newly applied for interest-free loans from the government.

The companies are Deshbandhu Group, Jamuna Group, IFAD Group, Rangs Group, Nightingale Fashion, TNZ Group, RH Denim & Recycling Composite, Faiyaz Composite, and JS Link. These firms approached the Ministry of Labour and Employment in August, September, and October seeking financial support. Additionally, an earlier loan request from Nassa Group remains pending with the ministry.

Some of the companies applied for funds to pay regular wages and allowances to workers and employees, others to clear arrears and bonuses, while a few sought help to restart closed factories. The ministry has already written to Bangladesh Bank and the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance on behalf of eight companies to facilitate financial assistance. Collectively, these firms have requested around Tk 70 billion (7,000 crore) in government support.