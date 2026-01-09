Rice prices rise by Tk 3-4 per kg
• Prices of mung beans, small lentils and tea have also increased. • Prices of most vegetables remain affordable. • Egg and chicken prices are stable.
Prices of Miniket and Nazirshail verities of rice have gone up in the retail market. Within a week, prices of these two varieties have increased by Tk 3 to Tk 4 per kg.
In addition, prices of mung beans, small lentils and tea have risen as well. However, prices of most vegetables remain within consumers’ reach, while egg and chicken prices have remained stable.
Retailers said that rice produced from Aus, Aman and Nazirshail paddy has started arriving in the market, and supplies are expected to increase within a week. Under normal circumstances, rice prices should fall at this time, but instead they have risen.
This was found yesterday, Thursday, after visiting Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Market and Shewrapara Market in the capital and speaking to the traders there.
Traders said prices of all varieties of Miniket rice have risen. Yesterday, Miniket rice of Manjur and Sagar brands were sold at Tk 83-84 per kg, up from Tk 80 a week earlier.
Rashid Miniket rose from Tk 72 to Tk 75 per kg. Non-branded Miniket, which was selling at around Tk 65, has risen to Tk 70. Premium Miniket brand Mozammel has risen by Tk 1-2 to Tk 85-86 per kg.
Both locally produced and imported Nazirshail rice are available in the market. Depending on quality, locally produced Nazirshail was sold yesterday at Tk 72-85 per kg, which is Tk 3-4 higher than the price from a week ago. Imported Nazirshail is selling at Tk 75-78 per kg, compared with Tk 72-75 from last week.
Rice prices just don’t come down. Compared with what I paid last month, the price has gone up by another Tk 3-4 per kg. If prices don’t fall even during the rice season, then when will they?Nahida Begum, a customer at Mohammadpur Town Hall Market
Touhidul Islam, a retail rice trader at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, said that overall prices of almost all rice varieties are higher. At this time of the year, Aus, Aman and Nazirshail rice usually enters the market, and within a week these varieties start appearing in retail shops.
Typically, prices of old rice rise by Tk 1-2 per kg after new rice arrives in the market. This year, however, prices of old rice have already increased by Tk 3-4 per kg even before new rice has reached the market. As a result, prices may rise further once new rice arrives, added the trader.
Nahida Begum, a retired official of a government organisation, went to Mohammadpur Town Hall Market yesterday morning to buy rice. She told Prothom Alo, “Rice prices just don’t come down. Compared with what I paid last month, the price has gone up by another Tk 3-4 per kg. If prices don’t fall even during the rice season, then when will they?”
Vegetable prices stable
Alongside rice, prices of small lentils and mung beans have also increased. Prices of both have risen by Tk 15 per kg to Tk 160. However, prices of coarse lentils have fallen by Tk 10 to Tk 90 per kg. Prices of tea have also increased in the market.
Traders said tea consumption rises during winter, and companies have raised prices by Tk 60-70 per kg. Last week, the price of loose sugar increased by Tk 10 to Tk 100 per kg, and it was sold at the same price yesterday.
Supplies of new-season Murikata variety of onions are now high in the market. Imported onions from India and older local onions are also being sold in the market. Currently, Murikata onions are selling at Tk 60-65 per kg, imported onions at Tk 65-70, while older local onions are priced higher at Tk 80-90 per kg.
Meanwhile, consumers are finding some relief in winter vegetables, as supplies are abundant and prices are lower. Most vegetables are selling in the Tk 50-60 range.
Visiting the market yesterday it was found that potatoes were selling at Tk 20-25 per kg, beans at Tk 40-60, radish at Tk 25-30, turnip at Tk 30-40 and aubergine at Tk 60-70 per kg. Tomatoes were priced at Tk 80-100 per kg, while green chillies were also selling at Tk 80-100 per kg.
Apart from that, cauliflower and cabbage were priced at Tk 25-30 per piece, while bottle gourd was selling at Tk 40-50 each.