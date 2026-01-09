Rice prices rise by Tk 3-4 per kg

Prices of Miniket and Nazirshail verities of rice have gone up in the retail market. Within a week, prices of these two varieties have increased by Tk 3 to Tk 4 per kg.

In addition, prices of mung beans, small lentils and tea have risen as well. However, prices of most vegetables remain within consumers’ reach, while egg and chicken prices have remained stable.

Retailers said that rice produced from Aus, Aman and Nazirshail paddy has started arriving in the market, and supplies are expected to increase within a week. Under normal circumstances, rice prices should fall at this time, but instead they have risen.

This was found yesterday, Thursday, after visiting Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Market and Shewrapara Market in the capital and speaking to the traders there.

Traders said prices of all varieties of Miniket rice have risen. Yesterday, Miniket rice of Manjur and Sagar brands were sold at Tk 83-84 per kg, up from Tk 80 a week earlier.