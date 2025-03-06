Inflation decreases to 9.32pc in February: BBS
The general point-to-point inflation rate in Bangladesh declined further in last month reaching 9.32 per cent, down from 9.94 per cent in January this year.
According to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the taming of inflation was mainly driven by a fall in food prices.
In February 2025, the point-to-point food inflation declined to 9.24 per cent, down from 10.72 per cent in January 2025 the BBS data showed.
Meanwhile, the non-food inflation rate showed a slight increase reaching 9.38 per cent in February, up from 9.32 percent in January, 2025.
The point-to-point inflation rate both in the urban and rural areas also went down last month. In the rural areas, it was 9.51 per cent in February which was 10.18 per cent in January 2025.
The food inflation in the rural areas was 9.15 per cent in February down from 10.61 per cent in January, 2025 while the non-food inflation rate, however, increased to 9.85 per cent in February up from 9.77 per cent in January 2025.
On the other hand, the point-to-point inflation rate in the urban areas in February 2025 was 9.34 per cent which was 9.89 per cent in January, 2025.
The food inflation rate in the urban areas in February 2025 was 9.47 per cent which was 10.95 per cent in January 2025 while the non-food inflation rate in February 2025 was 9.27 per cent which was 9.25 per cent in January 2025.
The moving average of inflation over the last one year from March 2024 to February 2025 reached 10.30 per cent which was 9.66 per cent from March, 2023 to February 2024.
The wage rate index in February, 2025 was 8.12 per cent which was 8.16 per cent in January 2025.