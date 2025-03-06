Inflation decreases to 9.32pc in February: BBS

The general point-to-point inflation rate in Bangladesh declined further in last month reaching 9.32 per cent, down from 9.94 per cent in January this year.

According to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the taming of inflation was mainly driven by a fall in food prices.

In February 2025, the point-to-point food inflation declined to 9.24 per cent, down from 10.72 per cent in January 2025 the BBS data showed.

Meanwhile, the non-food inflation rate showed a slight increase reaching 9.38 per cent in February, up from 9.32 percent in January, 2025.

The point-to-point inflation rate both in the urban and rural areas also went down last month. In the rural areas, it was 9.51 per cent in February which was 10.18 per cent in January 2025.