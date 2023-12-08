Govt to revise down current budget by Tk 510b

In the face of acute economic woes, the government is all set to revise the ambitious financial targets outlined in the current budget and make them consistent with the current reality.

The coordination council on fiscal, monetary and exchange rate policy took the decision in a virtual meeting on Thursday, with finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

According to sources, the council decided to downsize the current budget by Tk 510 billion from existing Tk 7,617 billion to Tk 7,100 billion. At the same time, the allocation for the annual development programme (ADP) will be reduced from Tk 2,630 billion to Tk 2,450 billion.