Remittance inflows exceed $3b for 6th consecutive month

The strong upward trend in remittance inflows continued in May. According to the latest data from Bangladesh Bank, expatriate Bangladeshis remitted US$3.425 billion to the country during the month.

Bangladesh Bank published the remittance figures for May on Monday.

The data show that remittance inflows in May increased by 15.34 per cent compared with the same month last year.

In May of the previous year, expatriates had sent US$2.969 billion to Bangladesh.