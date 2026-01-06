Consumer goods imports: Smile Foods and Nabil Group in top 5
The import-dependent consumer goods market has undergone significant fluctuations over the past one to one-and-a-half years. As a result, Chattogram-based Smile Food Products has, for the first time, risen to the top four, while Rajshahi-based Nabil Group has retained its position among the top five importers for two consecutive years.
However, the top three positions in consumer goods imports continue to be held by the same industrial groups. Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) remains at the top of the list, followed by TK Group, which has moved up one position to second place. City Group, meanwhile, has slipped one step to third.
This picture emerges from consumer goods import data for 2025. The import-dependent consumer goods considered include chickpeas, motor dal, lentils, sugar, wheat, soybean and palm oil, as well as soybean seeds used as raw material for soybean oil production. Import data were sourced from statistics of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).
According to NBR data, 14.1 million tonnes of consumer goods were imported in 2025 at a cost of approximately USD 7.05 billion. A total of 418 companies were involved in these imports. Of this, the top 10 groups imported goods worth USD 5.38 billion, accounting for 76 per cent of total imports.
In comparison, during the same period in 2024, imports also stood at 14.1 million tonnes, costing around USD 6.81 billion, with 440 companies involved. While the import volume remained unchanged, the import value increased slightly.
Business landscape shifts after government change
Following the mass uprising in August 2024, an interim government assumed office. Subsequently, many businesspeople affiliated with the Awami League went into hiding. Numerous consumer goods importers faced lawsuits over allegations of loan default. As a result, several importers became inactive, while both new and old businesses stepped up their activities—some of whom now rank among the top importers.
An analysis of NBR data shows that Akij Resources Group and Zahir Group have entered the top ten consumer goods importers for the first time. Meanwhile, S Alam Group and Bashundhara Group have dropped out of the list. Chattogram-based S Alam Group did not import any goods last year, although it paid customs duties in 2024 for sugar imported earlier. The group ranked sixth in consumer goods imports in 2024.
Rise of Smile Foods and Nabil Group
Chattogram-based Smile Food Products became active in consumer goods imports from 2024. The company, owned by Abul Kashem, chairman of Abul Khair Group, has increased its investment in this sector. It has finalised the process of acquiring a sugar refinery and an oil mill.
Last year, Smile Food Products imported goods worth USD 697.7 million, marking a 65 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024. This growth has taken the group to fourth place in consumer goods imports for the first time. In 2024, the group ranked fifth.
Rajshahi-based Nabil Group has also secured a place in the top five for two consecutive years. In 2025, it ranked fifth, importing goods worth USD 412.1 million. The group primarily imports chickpeas, lentils, peas, and wheat. It ranked fourth in 2024. Despite dropping one position, the group remains the top importer of wheat and motor dal.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Aminul Islam, Managing Director of Nabil Group, said, “We have continued imports consistently to ensure there is no shortage of consumer goods in the country. We hope to strengthen our position further in consumer goods imports. Ahead of Ramadan, we have already significantly increased imports of several essential items, and we expect to enter the top three very soon.”
Old businesses hold top 3 positions
MGI has maintained its top position in consumer goods imports for a long time. In addition to direct imports, the group has built primary processing plants. It imports wheat, raw sugar, crude soybean and palm oil, and soybean seeds used for oil production. The group tops imports of sugar and soybean seeds.
In 2025, MGI imported goods worth USD 1.47 billion, totaling 2.9 million tonnes, accounting for 21 per cent of total consumer goods imports. During the same period in 2024, it imported goods worth USD 1.14 billion, indicating a growth of nearly 29 per cent.
MGI Chairman Mostafa Kamal told Prothom Alo that the group’s imports increased as there was no dollar shortage. According to him, imports aligned with demand ensured no supply shortages last year.
TK Group secured the second position in consumer goods imports, moving up from third in 2024. In 2025, it imported goods worth USD 942.8 million, reflecting a 25 per cent increase. The group mainly imports crude soybean and palm oil and remains the top importer of both. It also imports wheat and pulses.
TK Group Director Mohammad Mustafa Haider said stable dollar prices made it possible to import as planned, though overall market demand has not increased.
City Group slipped one position to third place over the year. In the last fiscal year, it imported goods worth USD 899.8 million, down from USD 1.008 billion in the previous year. The group ranks second in sugar, soybean oil, and soybean seed imports, and first in chickpea imports.
2 new groups enter top 10
Other groups in the top ten consumer goods importers include Bangladesh Edible Oil Limited, Mahbub Group, Akij Resources Group, SB Group, and Zahir Group. Among them, Akij Resources Group and Zahir Group have entered the top ten for the first time and recorded the highest growth in imports.
In 2025, Akij Resources Group imported consumer goods worth USD 184 million, a 210 per cent increase from USD 59.3 million in the previous year. The group mainly imports wheat and pulses.
Dhaka-based Zahir Group has also expanded its investment in consumer goods. In 2025, it imported goods worth USD 153.6 million, registering a 624 per cent increase compared to 2024. Its import portfolio includes lentils and wheat.