Consumer goods imports: Smile Foods and Nabil Group in top 5

The import-dependent consumer goods market has undergone significant fluctuations over the past one to one-and-a-half years. As a result, Chattogram-based Smile Food Products has, for the first time, risen to the top four, while Rajshahi-based Nabil Group has retained its position among the top five importers for two consecutive years.

However, the top three positions in consumer goods imports continue to be held by the same industrial groups. Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) remains at the top of the list, followed by TK Group, which has moved up one position to second place. City Group, meanwhile, has slipped one step to third.

This picture emerges from consumer goods import data for 2025. The import-dependent consumer goods considered include chickpeas, motor dal, lentils, sugar, wheat, soybean and palm oil, as well as soybean seeds used as raw material for soybean oil production. Import data were sourced from statistics of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).