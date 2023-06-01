Tk 1263b allocated for social security programme

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed an allocation of Tk 1262.72 billion for the social security programme, which is 16.58 per cent of total budget proposed for the fiscal 2023-24 and 2.52 per cent of GDP.

He made the proposal while unveiling the national budget in the parliament on Thursday.

In his budget speech AHM Mustafa Kamal said that social security programmes are one of the essential tools in achieving inclusive development.

He said poverty rates have declined significantly, with poverty and extreme poverty declining by 40.6 per cent and 68.2 per cent respectively compared to the poverty level in FY2009-10.