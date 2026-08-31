Depositors of Sammilito Islamic Bank to get refunds from 7 September

In a special circular issued by the bank’s head office, all departmental and zonal heads and branch managers were instructed to make the necessary preparations and follow the relevant guidelines.

The circular was signed by the bank’s Deputy Managing Director and Chief Coordinator of Operations, AF Shabbir Ahmad.

According to a decision announced by Bangladesh Bank, regular transactions for individual customers are scheduled to resume from 1 September. However, it will require a few days to complete the preparations, including requisitioning cash for branches and sub-branches, ensuring cash supplies from Bangladesh Bank and putting in place secure cash management.

The bank has therefore decided to begin returning deposits in full from 7 September , according to officials.