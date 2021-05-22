Satkhira exports Himsagar to Italy

As in previous seasons, this year too sees export of mangoes to European markets from Satkhira. Export of Gopalbhog mangoes started in the early May this year. From 21 May, export of the delicious Himsagar mangoes from the district kicked off.
On the day, Satkhira deputy commissioner SM Mostafa Kamal inaugurated the Himsagar mango export as mango farmers from one Madhabkathi orchard under the sadar upazila sold their produces to two agents of Italian buyers.
Representatives of NHB Corporation and Tashfiq International bought 4,000 kilograms of Himsagar in the very first day.
Satkhira-based agricultural officials said that the government launched harvesting of Gobindabhog mangoes in the district on 1 May. For the first time, Satkhira exported Gobindabhog mangoes, amounting to 500kg, to Germany on 8 May.
The agriculture extension department has projected to harvest 40,000 tonne of mangoes from 5,299 orchards on more than 10,168 acre sof land this season. Of the produce, 500 tonnes of mangoes would be exported.
Mango farmer Hafizur Rahman from Chhaygharia village under sadar upazila said that the mangoes did not grow as expected due to unfavourable weather this season. Besides, the ongoing heat wave has ripened the mangoes before harvest.
He added that the agents of importers had purchased each maund (37.3242kg) of mangoes at Tk2,800 rate.
Some mango farmers said that they are not hopeful about a profitable export this season as weight of the products seems light because they are small in size.
Another mango farmer Mukim Sarder from Kukrali of sadar upazila said the cyclonic storm Amphan had damaged many orchards last year. The farmers were taking special care of the mango cultivation in a hope to make-up their losses with good harvest. But the fruit could not grow properly due to lack of rain. “We are harvesting small mangoes. Timely raining would facilitate a good-weight and quality harvest.
To ensure a chemical-free as well as environment-and-export-friendly mango cultivation practice, Solidaridad and Uttaran–two non-government organisations–have trained at least 350 mango farmers in seven upazilas in the district, said Daud Molla, a farmer from Putni village in Kalaroa upazila.
Deputy director at the agriculture extension department in Satkhira, Nurul Islam said that Satkhira’s mango varieties including Gobindabhog, Himsagar, Langra and Amrapali are famous for their taste. There are special demands of these varieties at home and abroad. The DAE officer, citing the lack of rain, also admitted that farmers are harvesting low-weight produces this season.
Satkhira deputy commissioner SM Mostafa Kamal said mangoes have been processed for the export, maintaining the hygiene properly. He expressed his hope, saying that export of 500 tonnes of mangoes from Satkhira can be possible if there is congenial business environment and the registered 14 exporters can do their jobs duly.
