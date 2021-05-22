Satkhira exports Himsagar to Italy

As in previous seasons, this year too sees export of mangoes to European markets from Satkhira. Export of Gopalbhog mangoes started in the early May this year. From 21 May, export of the delicious Himsagar mangoes from the district kicked off.

On the day, Satkhira deputy commissioner SM Mostafa Kamal inaugurated the Himsagar mango export as mango farmers from one Madhabkathi orchard under the sadar upazila sold their produces to two agents of Italian buyers.

Representatives of NHB Corporation and Tashfiq International bought 4,000 kilograms of Himsagar in the very first day.

Satkhira-based agricultural officials said that the government launched harvesting of Gobindabhog mangoes in the district on 1 May. For the first time, Satkhira exported Gobindabhog mangoes, amounting to 500kg, to Germany on 8 May.