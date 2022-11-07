Decisions on dollar rates change amid lack of coordination

There has been an obvious lack of coordination over the appreciation of the US dollar, resulting in frequent changes in the exchange rate. Decisions have been made and then revoked or cancelled too.

In a latest development, a meeting was held between the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealer's Association (BAFEDA) at the office of Sonali Bank on Sunday night.

Sources said a decision taken an ABB- BAFEDA meeting on 31 October that expatriates with higher income will receive Tk 107 per US dollar instead of the previously fixed Tk 99.50 a dollar once they send remittance through banking channels.