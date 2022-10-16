High inflation: Bank deposits now yield losses 

The depositors are now helpless as the bank deposits have turned out to be a big source of loss for them due to rising inflation. The government has apparently failed to rein in inflation, but it has capped the interest rate on deposits at 6 per cent, putting the depositors in a tight corner.

The depositors have therefore been hesitant and worried as to what the bank deposits are actually bringing to them.

There is no scope for shifting the deposits from banks to other financial institutions with a higher interest rate as it might be suicidal for them and eat up their entire savings. There are too many cases where the depositors have been waiting for months to withdraw their savings from the non-bank financial institutions.

According to the government data, inflation is now more than 9 per cent in the country. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said the figure was 9.52 per cent in October and 9.10 per cent in September. The authorities raised the fuel prices to an unprecedented extent in August, which later pushed up prices of all commodities and services.