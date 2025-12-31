Remittances exceed 3b dollars, and reserves reach 3-year high

In the first 29 days of this month, the country received 3 billion dollars in remittances, which has helped ease the dollar shortage.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Bank’s total foreign currency reserves have exceeded 33 billion dollars, or 3,300 crore dollars, the highest in the past three years.

Previously, reserves had first crossed 33 billion dollars in 2017 and reached 48 billion dollars in 2021. At the time of the fall of the Awami League government, reserves had dropped to 26 billion dollars.