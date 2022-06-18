Simplify taxation system: BCI to govt

Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce (BCI) has demanded simplification of the taxation system saying that people feel reluctant to pay taxes due to complexities.

“The taxation system must be simple and taxpayers-friendly so that people feel encouraged”, said BCI president Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez) while addressing a press conference at the BCI Conference room in the city to place budget reactions.

President of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president Md Saiful Islam and senior vice president of the BCI Priti Chakraborty and director Delower Hossain Raja were present on the occasion.