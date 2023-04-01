Gold price crosses record Tk 99,000 a bhori

Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) has increased the gold price by Tk 1,050 to Tk 1,516 per bhori with effect from Sunday.
With the latest price, 22-carat gold will be sold at record Tk 99,144 per bhori for the first time in the country while 21-carat gold will be sold at Tk 94,653 per bhori and 18-karat gold at Tk 67,593, BAJUS said in a press release on Saturday.
The price of traditional gold has been set at Tk 67,593 per bhori, the release added.
The BAJUS said the price of gold has increased due to rise in the price of pure gold in local bullion market.
Until Saturday, the price of 22-carat gold was Tk 97,628 per bhori. The price of 21-carat gold was Tk 93,195 per bhori while 18-carat gold was available at Tk 79,815 and traditional gold at Tk 66,543.
Price of (cadmium) silver has remained unchanged.