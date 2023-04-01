Gold price crosses record Tk 99,000 a bhori

Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) has increased the gold price by Tk 1,050 to Tk 1,516 per bhori with effect from Sunday.

With the latest price, 22-carat gold will be sold at record Tk 99,144 per bhori for the first time in the country while 21-carat gold will be sold at Tk 94,653 per bhori and 18-karat gold at Tk 67,593, BAJUS said in a press release on Saturday.