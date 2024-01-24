Fuel oil: Price falls at global markets, govt does not slash

The government increased the price of fuel oil one and a half years ago to adjust it with the prices at international markets and said they would slash the prices once the global prices fall, but that did not happen.

State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has profited from this additional money coming from the customers and the government also took a profit share in addition to receiving huge revenue from customs duty on the fuel oil.

Fuel oil prices were raised by a record 42 per cent in August 2022, and it was slashed by a meagre 4.38 per cent or Tk 5 a litre in the wake of huge criticism. Since then, prices of diesel and kerosene have remained at Tk 109 a litre, petrol at Tk 125 a litre and octane at Tk 130 a litre.

According to the BPC annual report, the BPC profited a whopping Tk 45.86 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal and shared Tk 2 billion with the government. Sources at the BPC said that in addition to receiving the profit shares, the government took a surplus of Tk 5 billion from the agency in the last fiscal. The BPC also made a profit of over Tk 4 billion in the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal, 2023-24.