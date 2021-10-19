Spain can help Bangladesh modernize its agro-processing sector: Envoy

The Spanish ambassador also proposed the use of their experience and knowledge in preserving the historic and heritage sites in Bangladesh which will help the country attract more tourists from home and abroad.
Rizwan Rahman told the envoy that the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Spain was $2.37 billion in FY2019-20, of which Bangladesh’s export and import was $2.19 billion and $177.98 million respectively.
He said export from Bangladesh to Spain is heavily concentrated on its RMG products, but Bangladeshi footwear, carpet and floor covering, jute goods, bicycle, plastic, consumer goods, dairy products also have huge potential to be exported to Spain.
The DCCI president urged Spanish entrepreneurs to invest in infrastructure, railways, healthcare, agro machineries and agro-product processing, tourism, IT & ITES, automotive and APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) sectors of Bangladesh.
Ambassador Francisco mentioned that Bangladesh has made tremendous economic success in recent years to become a role model for the rest of the world.
He said that there is a huge scope to improve bilateral trade between the two countries as Spanish entrepreneurs can invest in tourism, infrastructure, railways, healthcare and automotive sectors in Bangladesh.
DCCI senior vice president NKA Mobin, FCS vice president Monowar Hossain and commercial counsellor of Spanish embassy Francisco Javier Yepes were also present at the meeting.