Spring and love is in the air, and in business

“Business is good one day, not so good the next. Even so, sales have been positive outcome,” he added.

Soumik Das said the sales for Pahela Baishakh and Valentine's Day are about one and half times more than normal monthly sales. But the festival mood has been dampened somewhat with schools, colleges and universities closed due to coronavirus.

Crowds have also increased a bit in Aarong, another big brand of local clothing. It was seen during a visit to their new 35,000 sq ft sales outlet center at the Tejgaon-Gulshan Link Road around noon on Thursday that people were buying outfits of their choice.

Many of them were purchasing clothes for Pahela Baishakh while many just came to check out the new sales outlet.

Aarong chief operating officer (COO) Ashraful Alam said the normalcy is returning after the arrival of the Covid vaccines.

Apart from this, he said, there had been no festival for many days, resulting in increased sales for the spring celebration and Valentine's. "But it is still unclear that how much profit we will eventually make," he said.

Last year, local brands and boutique houses made big profits on the eve of Pahela Baishakh and Valentine's as well as international language day before the lockdown was imposed to curb coronavirus transmission.