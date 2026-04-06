Who are the owners of top 20 loan-defaulter companies

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury today, Sunday, disclosed the names of the top loan defaulters in the banking sector before the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament). However, the amounts of their outstanding loans and the identities of the company owners were not included in the initial announcement.

Responding to a written question from Abul Hasnat (Hasnat Abdullah), an MP of the National Citizen Party (NCP), the Finance Minister presented this information, alongside the list of the top 20 defaulting institutions.

The Finance Minister informed Parliament that as of 31 December 2025, the total outstanding loans in the banking sector stood at Tk 5,44,831.88 crore. Loans owed by incumbent MPs and their associated institutions to banks and finance companies amounted to Tk 11,117.31 crore. In compliance with court directives, Tk 3,330.08 crore were not classified as non-performing.