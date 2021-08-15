Stakeholders for coordinated policy, regulations to foster e-commerce in Bangladesh

Transparent automation, easy regulations, access to finance, inter-ministerial coordination, easy tax structure, cross border digital commerce trade facilitation are key to foster e-commerce in Bangladesh, stakeholders said at a discussion on Saturday.

The discussion titled “Building a Sustainable Ecosystem for E-commerce” was organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI). Commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh joined the discussion as the chief guest, reports UNB.

DCCI president Rizwan Rahman said the e-commerce ecosystem saw a massive vibe in recent past.

"Despite we have seen some challenges the sector is facing recently, but with the intervention of the government, regulators and stakeholders a sustainable development will come in the sector," he said.