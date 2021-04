Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) will remain open during nationwide lockdown from 14 to 21 April, announced by the government in the wake of surging coronavirus cases, reports BSS.

Trading on the stock market will continue from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, said a press release.

There will be no pre-opening session, but a 15-minute post-closing session will remain open, the release added.