Stocks extend losing streak

Stocks on Thursday extended the losing streak for the third straight session as risk-averse investors opted for a quick profit on major sector issues.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, went down by 26.52 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 6,565. Two other indices also ended lower. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 13.72 points to finish at 2,406 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 1.24 points to close at 1,432.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, fell sharply and amounted to Tk 8.23 billion, which was 27 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 11.35 billion.