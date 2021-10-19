Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)- closed Tuesday extending downbeat as shaky investors continued their sell-offs on major sector issues fearing a further fall in prices.

The broad index, DSEX settled at 7,020.61 points on Monday with a loss of 76.66 points or 1.08 percent. Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 22.51 points and 20.26 points to settle at 2,656.05 points and 1,504.92 points respectively.