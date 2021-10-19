Local

Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip

BSS
Dhaka
Combination of logos of DSE (L) and CSE
Combination of logos of DSE (L) and CSEFile photo

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)- closed Tuesday extending downbeat as shaky investors continued their sell-offs on major sector issues fearing a further fall in prices.

The broad index, DSEX settled at 7,020.61 points on Monday with a loss of 76.66 points or 1.08 percent. Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 22.51 points and 20.26 points to settle at 2,656.05 points and 1,504.92 points respectively.

Advertisement
Advertisement

DSE's turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 16,828.51 million from Tk 13,938.33 million in the previous session.

Losers took the lead over gainers as out of 376 issues traded, 87 securities gained price while 254 declined and 35 remained unchanged.

NRBC Bank topped the turnover chart, followed by Delta Life, IFIC, Orion Pharma and Fortune.

Advertisement

Delta Life was the day's best performer while BDLAMPS was the worst loser.

On the other hand, the port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed in red maintaining the trend of previous session.

Selective categories index, CSCX and all shares price index, CASPI declined by 112.17 points and 186.61 points to stand at 12,327.84 points and 20,521.07 points respectively.

At CSE, a total of 16,170,453 shares and mutual funds of 298 companies were traded, of which 79 issues advanced while 199 declined and 20 issues remained unchanged.

Read more from Local
Advertisement