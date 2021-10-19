Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip

DSE's turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Tk 16,828.51 million from Tk 13,938.33 million in the previous session.
Losers took the lead over gainers as out of 376 issues traded, 87 securities gained price while 254 declined and 35 remained unchanged.
NRBC Bank topped the turnover chart, followed by Delta Life, IFIC, Orion Pharma and Fortune.
Delta Life was the day's best performer while BDLAMPS was the worst loser.
On the other hand, the port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed in red maintaining the trend of previous session.
Selective categories index, CSCX and all shares price index, CASPI declined by 112.17 points and 186.61 points to stand at 12,327.84 points and 20,521.07 points respectively.
At CSE, a total of 16,170,453 shares and mutual funds of 298 companies were traded, of which 79 issues advanced while 199 declined and 20 issues remained unchanged.