Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip

Stock markets on Tusday extended loss as most of the major sectors closed lower, reports BSS.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 23.96 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 7,036. DSEX lost around 53 points in the past two straight sessions.

The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also fell 7.87 points to finish at 2,589. However, the DSE Shariah Index saw a fractional gain of 0.15 point to close at 1,520.