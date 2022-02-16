Stocks rally on both bourses

After witnessing a downward trend in the two sessions, stocks on Wednesday rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 6.92 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 7,043. Two other indices also edged higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 9.34 points to finish at 2,598 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 1.20 points to close at 1,521.

Turnover, the most important indicator of the market, stood at Tk 12.13 billion, which was 1.46 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 12.31 billion.