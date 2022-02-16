Stocks rally on both bourses

Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 377 issues traded, 162 declined, 139 advanced and 76 issues remained unchanged on the DSE.
A total number of 220,210 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 237.52 million securities.
Beximco, which gained 3.8 per cent, was the most traded stock with shares worth over Tk 1.37 billion changing hands, followed by Fortune Shoes (Tk 502), Orion Pharma (Tk 458), Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (Tk 446 million) and Saif Powertec (Tk 384 million).
Stylecraft was the day's top gainer, posting a 9.93 per cent rise while Tamijuddin Textile Mills was the worst loser, losing 7.30 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 31 points to settle at 20,634 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX-rising 16 points to close at 12,386.
Of the issues traded, 145 declined, 118 advanced and 45 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 9.95 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 293 million.