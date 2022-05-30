Stocks witness up on large-cap vibe

Stocks on Monday witnessed upward trend as major indices of both Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges were found rising with higher activities of some large-cap securities, reports BSS.

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 19.33 points up at 6,388.66. The blue-chip DS30 closed the day with 3.87 points up at 2,350.81 and the Shariah DSES closed the day with 1.75 point up at 1,401.49.