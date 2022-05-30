Stocks witness up on large-cap vibe

At DSE, out of the day's 377 securities, prices of 163 securities closed higher against 179 losing issues.
The day's trade value at the DSE increased to Tk 8,364.02 million from Sunday's Tk 8,336.19 million and the daily trade also rose to 237.5 million share from 211.9 million of the previous session.
The major gaining issues were WMSHIPYARD, SBAC Bank, Tamij Tex, Karnaphuli and RSRM Steel while the major losing companies were Sonali Paper, BD Lamps, Prime Insurance, BSC and JHRML.
Beximco topped the turnover list followed by BD Finance, Orion Pharma, BXPHARMA and IPDC.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with an upward trend with its major CASPI 54.97 points up at 18,702.78.
At the CSE, 286 issues were traded. Of those, 147 closed higher and 114 closed lower when 10.8 million shares worth Tk 309.9 million changed hands.