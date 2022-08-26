No way to import oil from Russia

The government has been discussing at various levels to track down a way to import oil from Russia at a cheaper rate. It was even considering the use of an alternative currency to avail Russian oil in these trying times.

However, the string of discussions bore no fruit as a high-level meeting at the secretariat on Thursday reached a decision that it is quite impossible to import oil from Russia using an alternative currency, instead of dollars.

The US and European sanctions on Russia restricted use of dollars to import oil from the country. Russia expressed its interest to sell oil through its own currency, but Bangladesh will not be able to arrange the whopping amount of Russian ruble required for the import.

Besides, there is a fear that the purchase of Russian oil may damage Bangladesh’s international relations. The meeting, in such a backdrop, asked the energy and mineral resources division to look into whether any oil can be imported from any other countries at a cheaper rate.