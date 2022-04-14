Sweet days of Bogura's 'mithai' business returns, but slowly

It's a sweet lover's haven, with fluffy white spheres of 'kadma', little sugary horses, elephants, fish and flowers, spread out on a bamboo tray. There are the salty 'nimki' too. There are big bowls of 'khagrai-batasha', sacks full of 'moori-murki', 'murali', sticky 'cheera moa' and so much more.

It was Monday and the 'mithai palli' -- where the famous confections of the Bogura district are made, in the village Haripur of Gokul union of the sadar upazila. An early morning visit to the village saw people streaming in from all over to buy sweets and take them to the local mela (fairs) all over. Last two years there had been a slump in the sweet business and this year too, there weren't too many advance orders. That is why the sweet sellers from all over were now thronging at this village to buy their ware.