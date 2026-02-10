bKash, Nagad transactions restricted for 96 hrs: What’s open, what’s closed

Ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election, Bangladesh Bank has imposed special restrictions on transactions through mobile financial services or MFS such as bKash, Nagad and Rocket. The directive came into effect from 12:00 am on Monday night and will remain in force until 11:59 pm on 12 February, during the election.

During this continuous 96-hour period, customers will be able to use some specific services, but key services such as cash-in and cash-out will remain suspended.