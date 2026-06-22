Administrators to be appointed at 5 financial institutions

Bangladesh Bank is set to take steps to return funds trapped in five non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) that have failed to repay depositors.

The government will provide the required funds from public revenue to facilitate these repayments. Before that, the five institutions will be closed or liquidated.

To this end, Bangladesh Bank has decided to appoint administrators to oversee the institutions.

According to sources at Bangladesh Bank, once the administrators take charge, efforts will begin to repay small depositors.

The central bank has already secured the government's approval for the repayment plan. Following this approval, it has finalised the decision to appoint administrators.