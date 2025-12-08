Bangladesh’s external debt rises 42pc in 5 yrs

Bangladesh’s external debt has risen by 42 per cent over the past five years. With this, the country is now among those facing rapidly mounting pressure to repay foreign loans.

Installment payments, both principal and interest, on public and private sector foreign loans have also doubled over this period. These findings were presented in the World Bank’s International Debt Report 2025, released on Sunday.

Bangladesh has been experiencing increased pressure from external debt for several years now. The government has implemented major projects, including the nuclear power plant, metro rail, power plants, airport terminal, underwater tunnel, and elevated expressways, using foreign loans. Repayment of loans for several of these projects has already begun, with more due shortly.