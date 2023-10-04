BB lowers age limit to 14yrs for MFS account opening

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has lowered the age limit to 14 years from 18 for applicants to open mobile financial services (MFS) account, such as bKash and Nagad.

The relaxation applies to those between the ages of 14 -18 who hold Bangladeshi nationality and whose parents, or legal guardians, also have Bangladeshi nationality, as per a BB circular issued Tuesday.

To open the account, applicants need to provide their birth certificate and the National Identity Card number of their legal guardian.

As per the circular, the account will also be connected with the legal guardian's MFS account and the legal guardian's account will have to authenticate the account of the applicant.