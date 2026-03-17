Middle East crisis: 580 exporting firms at major risk

Bangladesh’s export volume to the Persian Gulf region of the Middle East is not very large. However, nearly two thousand companies export products to this market regularly and irregularly. As the Strait of Hormuz has been almost closed for two weeks, these exporting companies are now facing the biggest risk.

According to data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR), Bangladesh exported goods worth a total of $750 million to eight Persian Gulf countries in the last fiscal year. These products were exported by 1,823 companies. Among them, 580 companies are those whose 50 per cent to 100 per cent of total exports went to these eight countries.

Exporters and researchers said that many Bangladeshi exporters initially send products to neighbouring markets in South Asia, including India, to gain experience. Later, the Middle Eastern market becomes their main export destination. After further strengthening their capacity, they enter larger markets in Europe and the United States. Last year, smaller exporters faced a major risk due to restrictions imposed by India. Before recovering from that shock, the current crisis in the Middle East has created new uncertainty for them.