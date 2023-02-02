10 Bangladeshi firms join ‘Texworld USA 2023’

A total of 324 exhibitors are participating from 22 countries. There are country pavilions of China, Taiwan and South Korea. China has participated with 175 exhibitors.
The companies which are representing Bangladesh at the fair are - Arjeans Producer Ltd., Ha-meem Denim, Pioneer Denim, Max Will BD, Pengnuo Group, Vero Style, Total Apparel, N2N Sourcing, Dhaka Fareast and Wikitex BD (Interlink Dresses).
Hasibul Huda, deputy general manager (marketing) of Pioneer Denim, said, “Texworld Evolution NY is the opportunity to promote not only the products we can make but also to uphold the images of Bangladesh in a global platform. We can showcase our capabilities and innovations to the audiences who are unaware of Bangladesh even.
“Through the innovative product collections and new sustainable features in denim, Pioneer Denim Limited will keep offering extra ordinary products and services to the ultimate buyers. And we believe as a regular exhibitor of TexWorld, that this show will keep continue its success stories.”
Shagufta, Chairman of N2N Sourcing, said, “This fair is pretty good, lots of buyers are coming. Our pavilion has attracted focus because it is under Bangladesh Garments Buying House Association (BGBA).
“We are participating with five companies under one roof so they can get varieties of products at one place. Especially N2N Sourcing is focused on Work-wear & Uniforms that are unique. Though it’s only the first day and we hope the coming two days will be good & we can achieve good results for Bangladesh.”
The next Texworld USA will be held on 18 - 20 July. Apparel Sourcing Paris will be held on 6 - 8 February and Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics will be held on 28-30 March.