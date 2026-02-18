Remittances reach $1.81b in 16 days, forex reserves rise to $34.53b

In the first 16 days of February, the country received 1.807 billion US dollars in remittances, which is 21 per cent more compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, due to the increase in remittances, Bangladesh Bank is purchasing dollars from banks. As a result, the total foreign currency reserves have increased to 34.53 billion dollars.

Bangladesh Bank provided this information yesterday, Tuesday.

According to the Central Bank's data, from 1 to 16 February in 2025, the remittance was 1.49 billion dollars.