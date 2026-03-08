Inflation crosses 9pc again, highest in 10 months

Inflation has risen above 9 per cent again, with the overall rate reaching 9.13 per cent in February.

This means inflation returned to the 9 per cent range after nine months. Inflation was recorded at 9.05 per cent in May last year.

Inflation in February was also the highest in the past 10 months. It stood at 9.17 per cent in April last year. After April last year, the February figure is the highest.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) published the inflation data for February today, Sunday. Inflation has increased for four consecutive months. As a result, pressure on middle-income and limited-income people has intensified.