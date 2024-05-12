Tea auction prices fall to 12-year low despite record production in 2023

Tea prices dropped to a 12-year low at an average of 171.24 taka at auctions, ending on 8 April, despite the record production in the country’s history in 2023.

Tea production in Bangladesh goes back to the year 1840. As per the tea marketing rules, tea garden owners pick leaves, process those and then send tea to warehouses, from where broker houses collect samples and set the tea quality. After that, tea goes under the hammer weekly and is sold to the highest bidders. Buyers then collect tea from warehouses after paying taxes. Other than this, tea garden owners can sell tea at markets by packaging after paying a 25-per cent tax on produced tea.

There are currently three tea auction centres in Chattogram, Sreemangal of Moulvibazar and Panchagarh. Data from these three auction centres showed the record production and lowest price. Broker houses also released the information in their reports.