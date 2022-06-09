Tackling inflation to protect people's purchasing power key challenge: DCCI

Enhancing private sector investment, employment generation, revenue shortfall and financing are some of the challenges of the proposed budget for FY2022-23, reports UNB.

In order to attain the targeted GDP, government needs to focus on widening tax net gradually, automation of tax structure, fixing up rational target of revenue collection and consistency of government expenditure.

President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Rizwan Rahman said these in his initial reaction on proposed budget for FY2022-23 on 09 June 2022 at the DCCI Building.

The inconsistency between income and expenditure in the proposed budget may lead to dependency over bank borrowing or loan from foreign source.