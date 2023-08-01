RTGS transactions resume

Interbank transactions through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system resumed on Tuesday after the Bangladesh Bank (BB) resolved the technical glitch in the system, reports BSS.
Md Sarwar Hossain, assistant spokesperson of the BB, confirmed that the problem was fixed on Monday night and transaction has been begun since Tuesday morning.
Banks on Monday faced trouble in settling transactions with other banks owing to a technical glitch in the RTGS. Since instant transactions of funds among banks were stalled, it affected payments, including bills and disbursements of salaries of many firms.
The BB on Monday afternoon postponed RTGS operation citing unavoidable circumstances.
However, as transactions through cheques and Bangladesh Electronic Fund Transfer Network (BEFTN) system were on, banks could transfer a portion of funds among themselves.