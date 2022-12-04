LCs under scanner to check money laundering: Tipu Munshi

He made the comments while talking to reporters after meeting with the representatives of chamber and trade bodies at the secretariat.
Tipu Munshi said both committees will monitor the stock, supply and import of some basic commodities so that consumers can buy them at an affordable price during upcoming Ramadan.
Replying to a query the commerce minister said that the government won’t hold the LCs that quotes the real price of imported items.
The commerce ministry, the central bank and National Board of Revenue (NBR) are working jointly to check money laundering through manipulation of the export income and import costs, Tipu Munshi continued.