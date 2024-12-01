Up to Tk 2.80t looted from development projects in 15 yrs

About USD 60 billion or Tk 7.20 trillion has been spent through the annual development programme (ADP) over the past 15 years, but USD 14 billion (23 per cent) or approximately Tk 1.61 trillion to USD 24 billion (40 per cent) or approximately Tk 2.80 trillion of it was wasted and looted in the name of development projects during this period, according to the committee to prepare white paper on the state of Bangladesh economy.

Influential party leaders and beneficiaries of the past Awami League governments plundered these funds through political extortion, bribery and additional costs.

A report of the committee to prepare a white paper unveiled the scale of money wastage in projects. The report also evaluated corruption, irregularities and money wastage in ADP in addition to looking into various economic sectors.