Tk 20b cash aid for poor lies idle

Money has been allocated in the the budget for giving cash assistance to around 5 million poor families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A good amount of foreign donations has been received for those who suddenly lost their jobs from factories.

Some Tk 9.12 billion (912 crore) has been disbursed from Tk 12.5 billion (1,250 crore) allocated for 5 million (50 lakh) families. So far, 3,607,872 families have received Tk 2,500 each.

Finally, the government has distributed Tk 8.11 billion (811 crore) and some Tk 4.39 billion (439 crore) remains undistributed. Besides, the government has managed to release Tk 50 million (5 crore) from a Tk 15 billon (1,500 crore) package for workers. The government still has Tk 19.34 billion (1,935 crore) in its hands from these two funds.

In addition to this, Bangladesh Bank, in a letter on 25 February, informed the finance division that cash assistance didn’t reach to 402,168 families even after releasing the money. Hence, Tk 1.01 billion (101.15 crore) of the state exchequer remains in the hands of four mobile financial services (MFSs) providers-- bKash, Nagad, Rocket and SureCash. And this money must be taken back.