Tk 6.78tr budget proposed for 2022-23 fiscal

The proposed budget is 15.2 per cent of total GDP, which is Tk 44.50 trillion (4,449,959 crore).

The minister proposed an allocation of Tk 4.32 trillion (431,998 crore) for the operating and other expenditures and an allocation of Tk 2.46 trillion (246,066 crore) for annual development programme (ADP).

The total revenue earnings for the 2022-23 fiscal has been estimated at Tk 4.33 trillion (433,000 crore). Of this, National Board of Revenue (NBR) will collect Tk 3.70 trillion (370,000 crore) and another Tk 630 billion (63,000 crore) will be collected from other sources.