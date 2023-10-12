Dinajpur mayor sent to jail for derogatory remarks on judge

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced Dinajpur municipality mayor Syed Jahangir Alam to one month in prison for making “derogatory remarks” against a judge of the division.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by chief justice Obaidul Hassan, passed the order and fined him Tk 100,000, in default of which he will have to serve seven days more in prison.

The court also asked Mayor Jahangir to surrender before the Dinajpur Judicial Magistrate Court immediately.

Barrister Ruhul Kuddus stood for the mayor while attorney general AM Amin Uddin represented the state.