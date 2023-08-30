Foreign loans from World Bank surge, from Japan, China, India, Russia dip

The loans and assistance for Bangladesh have declined as all the major donor countries and agencies, except the World Bank, have reduced loan disbursements.

Loans from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), China, Russia and India have declined as compared to the past.

These agencies and countries are quite important considering the existing geopolitical context. Besides, the decline in loan disbursement from these countries in the year of election has sparked wide speculations in the country.

Not only the major countries and multinational agencies, disbursement of loans from foreign donors has also dwindled. This fund from these agencies comes through the NGO affairs bureau.