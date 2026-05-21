Controlling inflation will be the guiding principle of upcoming budget: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow of the private research organisation Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), has stated that controlling inflation should be considered the primary goal of the budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 in order to maintain macroeconomic stability.

At this time, Debapriya Bhattacharya described the upcoming budget for the next fiscal year as a ''balancing act'' or a difficult test to maintain equilibrium against the backdrop of the current economic circumstances.

Debapriya Bhattacharya said that due to unresolved structural reforms, adverse global conditions, IMF conditions, and public expectations, the Finance Minister has to formulate the budget amidst these quadruple pressures. Under such circumstances, controlling inflation should be the primary target of the budget to maintain macroeconomic stability.

Today, on Thursday, Debapriya Bhattacharya made this statement at a roundtable discussion titled ''Budget in Crisis and Public Expectations'' organised by Prothom Alo. The meeting was held at Sonargaon Hotel in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka. The chief guest of the event was Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.