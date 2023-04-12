PM Hasina for utilising untapped potentials of ‘Blue Economy’

Later, Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam briefed the newspersons about the outcome of the meeting.

The planning minister said the day’s meeting approved a total of 11 projects involving an overall estimated cost of Taka 13,655.98 crore (nearly Tk 136.56 billion). “Of the total project cost, Taka 3,129.87 crore (nearly 31.30 billion) will come from the government while the rest of Taka 10,526.11 crore (over 105.26 billion) as project assistance.

Alam said the issue of ‘Blue Economy’ mainly came into the forefront when the government was framing the ‘Delta Plan 2100’.

He also said that a separate chapter has been dedicated to the ‘Blue Economy’ in the Delta Plan while they have also proposed earlier for launching Blue Bond to bridge the funding gap for materialising the Delta Plan-2100 since the issuance of such kind of ‘Blue Bond’ could be very much attractive while many countries have also issued it.

The state minister noted that although many years have elapsed after the country’s maritime boundary verdict, but the progress towards tapping ‘Blue Economy’ is not so much due to lack of coordinated efforts to some extent. He also informed that a Delta Wing is also being formed to expedite the process in this regard.