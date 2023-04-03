Remittance increases, export earnings drop

Remittance sent through legal channels by migrant workers has jumped up in the month of Ramadan. Expatriates sent nearly USD 2.01 billion (201 crore and 76 lac) in March through various banks. This remittance is 29.29 per cent higher than February and 8.49 higher than the same period of the previous year.

Earlier, the remittance exceeded USD 2 billion in July and August. According to the updated data released by Bangladesh Bank, USD 16.03 billion remittance has been received in first nine months of the 2022-23 fiscal.

Meanwhile, export earnings has slightly dropped after four months in March. Exports worth USD 4.64 billion were made in this month, which is nearly 2.5 per cent less than the same period last year. However, the overall growth of export earnings in the first 9 months (July-March) of 2022-23 fiscal is 8 per cent higher than the same period of the previous year.