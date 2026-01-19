BGMEA, BKMEA call for withdrawal of decision to impose duty on yarn imports from India

The Ministry of Commerce has recommended withdrawing the bonded warehouse facility to curb yarn imports from India. However, leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have called for the decision to be withdrawn, warning that it would push the readymade garment industry into crisis.

They made these remarks at a joint press conference held on Monday at the Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka. The press conference was still ongoing at the time of filing this report.

In a written statement, BGMEA Acting President Salim Rahman said that although garment exporters are the sole buyers of yarn produced by Bangladesh’s spinning mills, the interests of the garment industry were completely ignored while taking such a sensitive and far-reaching decision. He alleged that during discussions with the Tariff Commission, BGMEA’s views were sidelined and the commission took a one-sided decision.